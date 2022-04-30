UrduPoint.com

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif Sworn In As CM Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 03:44 PM

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as CM Punjab

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday administered oath to the Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz at a ceremony held at Governor's House here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday administered oath to the Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz at a ceremony held at Governor's House here on Saturday.

The ceremony started with recitation from the Holy Quran followed by the Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him). Hamza Shehbaz, befittingly clad in a sherwani, took oath of his office.

It is pertinent to mention here that the oath of CM office was administered to him by Speaker National Assembly in accordance with the Lahore High Court's order.

Later, talking to journalists Hamza Shehbaz vowed to provide relief to the masses. He said that previous government left lots of challenges which required time to be addressed and sorted out.

He assured that decisions would be made in consensus with the allied parties.

