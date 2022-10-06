UrduPoint.com

Hamza Shehbaz Summoned For Oct 8 In Money Laundering Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 06, 2022 | 01:38 PM

Judge Aijaz Awan has passed the orders while hearing money laundering case against prime minister Shahbaz Sharif and his sons.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6thz 2022) Special central court on Thursday summoned PML-N leader and former Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz to appear before in-person on October 8 in money laundering case.

Judge Aijaz Awan passed the orders while hearing money laundering case against prime minister Shahbaz Sharif and his sons.

Both father and son had been facing a case of a Rs16 billion in money laundering through fake companies for last couple of years.

The judge in a written order had allowed Hamza Shahbaz one day exemption from the court appearance due to backpain.

The court has directed the PML-N stalwart to appear before the court on October 8 hearing.

The written order further said Amjad Pervez gave arguments on the acquittal of PM Shehbaz Sharif from the case on last hearing and he will continue them on next hearing.

On last hearing of the case on October 4, the court granted permanent exemption from court appearance to prime minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case.

The court allowed PM Shehbaz to appoint a representative for an appearance in court. Meanwhile, a reply has been sought from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over Hamza Shahbaz’s plea of seeking exemption from court appearance.

