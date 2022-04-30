UrduPoint.com

Hamza Shehbaz Sworn-in As Punjab CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2022 | 12:21 PM

Hamza Shehbaz sworn-in as Punjab CM

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered oath to him at Governor House in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2022) PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has been sworn-in as Chief Minister Punjab a short while ago.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered oath to him at Governor House in Lahore.

Federal Ministers, Members of Punjab Assembly and important political leaders attended the ceremony.

On Friday night, the Lahore High Court had ordered Speaker of the National Assembly to administer oath to the newly-elected Chief Minister.

The PTI lawmakers had filed intra-court appeal in the Lahore High Court againat the verdict but the proceedings could not start on it.

"We have been waiting since morning for hearing of our case," said Azhar Siddique while talking to the reporters.

He said the decision was against the law as the President and the Punjab governor were not made party.

