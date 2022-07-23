Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah and has said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has once again revived the democratic tradition of his great father and family.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2022) Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has taken oath as Punjab Chief Minister.

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman administered the oath to him at a ceremony at the Governor House in Lahore.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his gratitude to Almighty Allah on the election of Hamza Shehbaz as Chief Minister Punjab.

In a tweet on Friday, he said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has once again revived the democratic tradition of his great father and family. He said the role played by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain today is a victory of democracy and constitutional values.

Praising former President Asif Ali Zardari, the Prime Minister said Asif Ali Zardari has played a historic role for the constitution, democracy and the interest of the people.

He said political tolerance of Asif Ali Zardari has ended the crises in the province.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says Punjab Chief Minister's election is a victory of democracy in the country.

Talking to media outside Governor House in Lahore, she said PML-N's stance has been vindicated.

She said Punjab is political citadel of PML-N and it will remain so.

Hailing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari's ruling to reject PML-Q votes as historic, she said the ruling was in line with the Supreme Court verdict.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working to bring about economic stability by promoting peace and harmony in the country.