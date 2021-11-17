Hamza Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Shujaat to inquire him after at hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Shehbaz Sharif have also inquired after the health of PML-Q leader Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain through calls to his son Salik Hussain.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2021) Putting all differences aside, PML-N central leader and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz visited PML-Q leader Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain at the hospital to inquire him after .

Hamza Shehbaz also met and inquired about the well-being of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi—who was present there on the occasion.

Pervaiz Elahi, in response to goodwill gesture of Hamza Shehbaz, also thanked him.

Talking to Saalik Hussnain, the son of Chaudhary Shujaat’s son, Hamza said that Shujaat is a senior politician and a “very fine man”.

The PML-N leader prayed for good health of Chaudhary Shujaat and speedy recovery.

Hamza said, “Our relation of respect towards the family of Chaudhry brothers will always remain the same,”.

According to the reports, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz made phone calls to Saalik to ask about Shujaat’s health. Nawaz Sharif said that Shujaat Hussain is a symbol of elegance while Maryam said she was prayinig for his speedy recovery. Shehbaz Sharif also inquired after the health of Chauhary Shujaat Hussain and called his son Saalik Hussain.