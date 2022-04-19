Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with the support of its allies, would burn the midnight oil to serve the people of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with the support of its allies, would burn the midnight oil to serve the people of the province.

Hamza Shehbaz expressed the resolve to work for the people with utmost commitment and dedication and said every possible step would be taken to resolve public problems.

Talking to the media here, he said that the province was passing through an agony for past few days due to political atmosphere created by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies.

He said that the people had already been suffering for the last four years due to bad governance of the past government which did nothing for the welfare of the common man.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the incident took place in the Punjab Assembly was unfortunate as the constitution and rules of the house were violated by the opponents who had foreseen their defeat in the election. He said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was seen instigating his personal force to attack the members of the assembly.

He said that the PML-N would take its allies along to put the province on track to real progress and prosperity. He thanked all his allies who stood to support him in the election of chief minister.