UrduPoint.com

Hamza Shehbaz Vows To Serve People With Dedication

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 12:45 AM

Hamza Shehbaz vows to serve people with dedication

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with the support of its allies, would burn the midnight oil to serve the people of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with the support of its allies, would burn the midnight oil to serve the people of the province.

Hamza Shehbaz expressed the resolve to work for the people with utmost commitment and dedication and said every possible step would be taken to resolve public problems.

Talking to the media here, he said that the province was passing through an agony for past few days due to political atmosphere created by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies.

He said that the people had already been suffering for the last four years due to bad governance of the past government which did nothing for the welfare of the common man.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the incident took place in the Punjab Assembly was unfortunate as the constitution and rules of the house were violated by the opponents who had foreseen their defeat in the election. He said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was seen instigating his personal force to attack the members of the assembly.

He said that the PML-N would take its allies along to put the province on track to real progress and prosperity. He thanked all his allies who stood to support him in the election of chief minister.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Attack Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Oil Man Progress Media All Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attac ..

2 railway police personnel killed in Pulwama attack

1 minute ago
 US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in ..

US Saw Over 140 Mass Shootings, 5 Mass Murders in 2022 - Research Group

13 minutes ago
 Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - ..

Serbia's Vucic Hopes to Strengthen Ties With US - Presidency

13 minutes ago
 US Treasury Says Russia Sanctions Can Be Reversed ..

US Treasury Says Russia Sanctions Can Be Reversed If Behavior Changes

13 minutes ago
 US Will Keep Careful Eye on China's Level of Suppo ..

US Will Keep Careful Eye on China's Level of Support for Russia Over Ukraine - S ..

13 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of security forces to not go in vain: K ..

Sacrifices of security forces to not go in vain: Khalid Hussain

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.