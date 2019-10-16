UrduPoint.com
Hamza Shehbaz's Judicial Remand Extended In Two Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:38 PM

Two accountability courts on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz for another 14 days in Ramzan Sugar Mills and illegal assets/money laundering cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Two accountability courts on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz for another 14 days in Ramzan Sugar Mills and illegal assets/money laundering cases.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings in assets beyond means and money laundering case, wherein Hamza Shehbaz was produced on expiry of his judicial remand term.

To a court query, National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) prosecutor said that investigations were underway and the reference would be filed on its completion.

At this, the court directed the NAB officials for filing a report about the reference by the next date of hearing and extended Hamza's judicial remand till October 30,while adjourning the matter.

Later, Hamza Shehbaz was also produced before Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry in connection with Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The NAB officials apprised the court about the progress in investigations during the proceedings.

Subsequently,the court extended judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz till October 30, besides granting one-time exemption from personal appearance to his father and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the case.

The court also summoned witnesses for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

The court also exempted Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scam. A counsel on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif had filed an application seeking exemption from appearance due to backache in the cases.

The other accused including Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad and others were produced in connection with Ashiana-e- Iqbal case, whereas the court adjourned further hearing till October 24.The court also recorded statements of two witnesses during the proceedings.

