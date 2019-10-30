(@imziishan)

Two accountability courts on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and illegal assets/money laundering cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Two accountability courts on Wednesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N ) leader Hamza Shehbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and illegal assets/money laundering cases.

Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry heard the Ramzan Sugar Mills case, wherein Hamza Shehbaz was produced.

A counsel on behalf of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif informed the court that his client could not appear due to backache and requested to grant one-time exemption to him from personal appearance.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the case till November 12 while granting one-time exemption from personal appearance to Shehbaz Sharif.

The court also directed the National Accountability Bureau for filing a reference by the next date of hearing in the matter.

Hamza was also produced before Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan in the assets beyond means and money laundering case.

The court inquired from NAB officials as to why the reference had not been filed in the case.

To which, the NAB prosecutor submitted that the reference was being prepared and it was in final stages. He stated that the reference would be filed after NAB chairman approval.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the case till November 13 besides extending judicial remand of the accused.