An accountability court on Saturday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz till August 21 in the assets beyond means case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Saturday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz till August 21 in the assets beyond means case.

During the course of hearing, Hamza Shehbaz informed the court that corruption charges against him were baseless and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should present evidence in the court.

However, accepting the NAB's request, the court extended the physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz and ordered the bureau to present him on August 21.