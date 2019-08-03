UrduPoint.com
Hamza Shehbaz's Remand Extended For Seven Days

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:19 PM

An accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shehbaz for seven more days in the illegal assets case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Saturday extended physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shehbaz for seven more days in the illegal assets case.

Hamza was produced before the court here where his lawyer opposed National Accountability Court's plea for extension in remand period.

He stated that NAB had already been granted more than 52 days of remand, adding there was no need for more physical remand.

He said that no recovery had been made from Hamza Shehbaz, adding that his client should be sent to jail on judicial remand.

However, NAB prosecutor told the court that two 'benami' companies under Hamza Shehbaz's name have been found.

The court approved NAB's plea and extended physical remand of the PML-N leader. The court also ordered NAB to produce Hamza Shehbaz on Aug 10.

