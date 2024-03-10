Hamza Takes Measures To Ensure Maximum Facilities To Masses
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 06:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Quetta administration under the supervision of Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has taken multiple measures to ensure the provision of maximum facilities to the people and governance in the provincial capital city.
The initiatives taken by the Quetta administration have brought improvement in the civic life of the capital city of the province. Under the supervision, measures have been taken for the betterment of traffic, removal of encroachments, cleanliness and restoration of street lights in the city.
Talking to APP, Commissioner, Hamza Shafqaat said that the city administration had formulated a comprehensive plan to ensure civic facilities to the masses.
The city administration has decided to auction the designed parking plazas and motorcycle stands in the city to generate more revenue. He said the authority would auctioned around 100 parking spots transparently and enhanced tax collection to generate more revenue which would be spent on the development of the city.
The government had established parking plaza aimed to overcome roadside problems and provide safe parking places for the commuters. The commissioner said the administration would work hard to make record recoveries of taxes, charges and take strong action against corruption to improve the city’s conditions.
Hamza said that measures would be taken to bring a positive change in the city’s landscape besides multiplying its beauty and resolving public issues.
He said the residents of the provincial capital were suffering from multiple problems due to the lack of funds and planning by the civic authorities.
Taking action against encroachments, the administration has cleared various roads from encroachments. In various operations, drug addicts have been caught and handed over to ANF for rehabilitation. The process of Quetta Master Plan has been expedited and a survey has been conducted by NESPAK.
The plan of establishment of a solid waste energy plant on a public-private partnership basis in the provincial capital to generate electricity and bio-gas from domestic waste has been finalized while the work on waste to waste-to-energy project under USP is in progress.
He further said that solid waste energy plants could reduce environmental pollution in the city by using it. The work on digitalization of land records was in progress and around 30 percent work has been completed.
The computerization of local and domicile has been finalized with NADRA for the convenience of the people.
The development work on the Hanna Orak project has started and all the issues of Quetta development projects regarding the expansion of roads in the city have been resolved.
