UrduPoint.com

Hamza Vows To Serve People With Dedication

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Hamza vows to serve people with dedication

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz on Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with the support of its allies, would burn the midnight oil to serve the people of the province.

Hamza Shehbaz expressed the resolve to work for the people with utmost commitment and dedication and said every possible step would be taken to resolve public problems.

Talking to the media here, he said that the province was passing through an agony for past few days due to political atmosphere created by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies.

He said that the people had already been suffering for the last four years due to bad governance of the past government which did nothing for the welfare of the common man.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the incident took place in the Punjab Assembly was unfortunate as the constitution and rules of the house were violated by the opponents who had foreseen their defeat in the election. He said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was seen instigating his personal force to attack the members of the assembly.

He said that the PML-N would take its allies along to put the province on track to real progress and prosperity. He thanked all his allies who stood to support him in the election of chief minister.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Attack Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Oil Man Progress Media All Government Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Imran is pushing country towards anarchy: Ahsan Iq ..

Imran is pushing country towards anarchy: Ahsan Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Virtual Da'wah International Training course for f ..

Virtual Da'wah International Training course for foreigners concludes at IIUI

2 minutes ago
 Syria Sends Letter to UN About US-Led Coalition's ..

Syria Sends Letter to UN About US-Led Coalition's War Crimes in Raqqa in 2017

2 minutes ago
 Police arrests woman for killing her step daughter ..

Police arrests woman for killing her step daughter

2 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court put on notice respondents in har ..

Sindh High Court put on notice respondents in harassment case of nursing studen ..

2 minutes ago
 Safe ISS Operation Should Remain Priority as Russi ..

Safe ISS Operation Should Remain Priority as Russia Reviews Cooperation - Space ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.