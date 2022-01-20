Hamza withdraws acquittal application in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday withdrew his acquittal application in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday withdrew his acquittal application in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

Accountability Court Judge Sajad Ali conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz along with his counsel appeared.

During the proceedings, Hamza submitted that he wanted to withdraw his acquittal application, saying that he had complete confidence in the court and hoped that the case would be decided on merit.

The court was also requested to exempt Opposition Leader In National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance for one-day through an application. The court was apprised that Shehbaz Sharif was suffering from Coronavirus and he was tested positive.

Subsequently, the court permitted Hamza to withdraw his application and also allowed Shehbaz Sharif's exemption application. The court adjourned further hearing till January 27.

Hamza Shehbaz had filed the acquittal application on the basis of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amended Ordinance.

The NAB has accused Shehbaz Sharif of misuse of authority in the case.

Shehbaz Sharif, allegedly approved an amount of Rs210 million for the construction of drain to benefit the mills. Hamza has been charged in the case for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills.

Meanwhile, another accountability court adjourned hearing of assets beyond means and money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif family and others till January 27. The court also allowed an exemption application filed on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif in the matter, besides summoning prosecution witnesses again on the next date of hearing.

Accountability Court Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk conducted the case proceedings, wherein Hamza Shehbaz appeared and got his attendance marked.

The bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif and HamzaShehbaz in the cases.