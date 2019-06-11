(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat here on Tuesday said the arrest of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was in consequence of his under trial cases on corruption

He said the PTI government was determined to eradicate corruption by supporting impartial and non-discriminative accountability across the country, says a handout.

He said, "The government is taking solid steps to make big guns accountable for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

" Raja Basharat appealed to the lawyers community to support the government in its move against corruption and to strengthen judiciary as well as the Constitution of Pakistan.

He lauded the traditional struggle of the lawyers made for the upheaval of Judiciary and the constitution.

He hoped that lawyers of Pakistan would continue their support to the present government for making a new and corruption free Pakistan.