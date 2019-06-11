UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamza's Arrests Result Of Judicial Trial: Raja Basharat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:16 PM

Hamza's arrests result of judicial trial: Raja Basharat

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat here on Tuesday said the arrest of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was in consequence of his under trial cases on corruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat here on Tuesday said the arrest of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was in consequence of his under trial cases on corruption.

He said the PTI government was determined to eradicate corruption by supporting impartial and non-discriminative accountability across the country, says a handout.

He said, "The government is taking solid steps to make big guns accountable for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

" Raja Basharat appealed to the lawyers community to support the government in its move against corruption and to strengthen judiciary as well as the Constitution of Pakistan.

He lauded the traditional struggle of the lawyers made for the upheaval of Judiciary and the constitution.

He hoped that lawyers of Pakistan would continue their support to the present government for making a new and corruption free Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lawyers Government Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.