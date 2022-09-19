Hanan university president expresses grief over flood devastation in Pakistan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :China's Hanan University President Prof Dr Wang Zongmin has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the devastation caused by super flood in Pakistan.

In a letter sent to University of Sargodha (UoS) Vice Chancellor Dr Qaiser Abass Dr Wang Zongmin expressed sympathies with the families of those who died in flood and affected people in the disastrous areas.

"I hope the government of Pakistan will utilizing all available resources for the rehabilitation of flood victims," he added.

He appreciated the UoS efforts for setting up flood relief camps at differentareas aimed to provide eateries and shelters to flood-hit people, says a newsrelease issued here on Monday.