Hand cart vendors to be brought under regulatory mechanism to streamline traffic; Deputy Commissioner

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed on Friday said hand cart vendors would be brought under regulatory mechanism and volunteers would be hired to streamline traffic and address problems of encroachment in the city.

Vehari would be made a model district with regard to cleanliness, the DC said while addressing an open court here.

The people filed complaints against revenue, municipal committee, education and health departments and the DC issued orders to resolve them.

Rescue 1122, health department, livestock also set up their stalls at the open court and people were provided free treatment and medicines besides 20-kg Atta bags at Rs 786 per bag.

AC Mailsi Mansoor Qazi besides other officials attended theopen court.