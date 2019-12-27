UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hand Cart Vendors To Be Brought Under Regulatory Mechanism To Streamline Traffic; Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:37 PM

Hand cart vendors to be brought under regulatory mechanism to streamline traffic; Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed on Friday said hand cart vendors would be brought under regulatory mechanism and volunteers would be hired to streamline traffic and address problems of encroachment in the city

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed on Friday said hand cart vendors would be brought under regulatory mechanism and volunteers would be hired to streamline traffic and address problems of encroachment in the city.

Vehari would be made a model district with regard to cleanliness, the DC said while addressing an open court here.

The people filed complaints against revenue, municipal committee, education and health departments and the DC issued orders to resolve them.

Rescue 1122, health department, livestock also set up their stalls at the open court and people were provided free treatment and medicines besides 20-kg Atta bags at Rs 786 per bag.

AC Mailsi Mansoor Qazi besides other officials attended theopen court.

Related Topics

Education Traffic Mailsi Rescue 1122 786 Investment Limited Court

Recent Stories

Pace of Jails Reforms implementation reviewed

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 27 Dec 2019

4 minutes ago

US stocks open higher, drifting to new records

4 minutes ago

National Assembly body asks DRAP to take action ag ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, UN Special Envoy Discuss Libyan ..

10 minutes ago

US Coast Guard Searches for Helicopter With 7 Aboa ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.