The house of Provincial Minister for Transport, Shah Muhammad Wazir came under hand grenade's attack on late Wednesday night, injuring his gardener

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The house of Provincial Minister for Transport, Shah Muhammad Wazir came under hand grenade's attack on late Wednesday night, injuring his gardener.

According to police, unidentified miscreants riding a motorbike threw two hand grenades at the house KP Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir at Narmikhel area around 11 pm last night that left his gardener Naseeb Nawaz, resident of Endikhel injured.

The minister was not present in the house during time of attack, police said.

The injured was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu. Police said search operation for arrested of the outlaws and registered case.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood Khan condemned the attack and directed police for early arrest of the outlaws.

He said elements involved in this gory incident would not escape from clutches of law and would be awarded exemplary punishment.