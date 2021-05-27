UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hand Grenade Attack On Minister's House Injuries Gardener: Police

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:41 PM

Hand grenade attack on Minister's house injuries gardener: Police

The house of Provincial Minister for Transport, Shah Muhammad Wazir came under hand grenade's attack on late Wednesday night, injuring his gardener

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The house of Provincial Minister for Transport, Shah Muhammad Wazir came under hand grenade's attack on late Wednesday night, injuring his gardener.

According to police, unidentified miscreants riding a motorbike threw two hand grenades at the house KP Minister for Transport Malik Shah Muhammad Khan Wazir at Narmikhel area around 11 pm last night that left his gardener Naseeb Nawaz, resident of Endikhel injured.

The minister was not present in the house during time of attack, police said.

The injured was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu. Police said search operation for arrested of the outlaws and registered case.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood Khan condemned the attack and directed police for early arrest of the outlaws.

He said elements involved in this gory incident would not escape from clutches of law and would be awarded exemplary punishment.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police From

Recent Stories

Here are the realme 8 Pro Photography Xperts

17 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.47 a barrel W ..

57 minutes ago

UVAS disburses Rs. 28 million Ehsaas Undergraduate ..

58 minutes ago

Russia Registers 9,039 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

39 seconds ago

Federal interior minister meets Sindh Chief Minist ..

40 seconds ago

Thailand reports new daily record of 47 COVID-19 d ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.