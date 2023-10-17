Open Menu

Hand Grenade Blast In Balochistan Leaves Child Dead, Multiple Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Hand grenade blast in Balochistan leaves child dead, multiple injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A child was killed on the spot while eight others critically injured when a hand grenade exploded in the Zarchain area of Balochistan’s Wadh city on Tuesday.

According to details, the police sources said some children from a madressah were apparently playing with the hand grenade when it exploded, a private news channel reported.

The injured were immediately transported to a local hospital in Wadh.

The police and law-enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Police From

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fus ..

Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fusion of Speed and Technology No ..

1 hour ago
 2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The P ..

2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The Premier Educational Event of th ..

1 hour ago
 Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air ..

Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air taxi service across UAE

2 hours ago
 government should ensure the price of cotton to at ..

Government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan wit ..

Vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan with Innovative Smart Aura Light ..

3 hours ago
 KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

3 hours ago
GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for ..

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

16 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan