Hand grenade blast in Balochistan leaves child dead, multiple injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A child was killed on the spot while eight others critically injured when a hand grenade exploded in the Zarchain area of Balochistan’s Wadh city on Tuesday.

According to details, the police sources said some children from a madressah were apparently playing with the hand grenade when it exploded, a private news channel reported.

The injured were immediately transported to a local hospital in Wadh.

The police and law-enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched investigation.