Hand grenade explosion DC office premises in Panjgur

A hand grenade explosion occurred on Thursday evening in the premises of the Deputy Commissioner near Panjgur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) A hand grenade explosion occurred on Thursday evening in the premises of the Deputy Commissioner near Panjgur.

According to a private news channel, the police force reached the spot and started the investigation; no causalities were reported in the incident. According to the police, the area was immediately cordoned off, and a search operation was underway.