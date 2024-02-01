Open Menu

Hand Grenade Explosion DC Office Premises In Panjgur

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Hand grenade explosion DC office premises in Panjgur

A hand grenade explosion occurred on Thursday evening in the premises of the Deputy Commissioner near Panjgur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) A hand grenade explosion occurred on Thursday evening in the premises of the Deputy Commissioner near Panjgur.

According to a private news channel, the police force reached the spot and started the investigation; no causalities were reported in the incident. According to the police, the area was immediately cordoned off, and a search operation was underway.

