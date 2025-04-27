Hand of a labourer cut off in wheat threshing machine

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A tragic incident occurred at Ameerpur station, Kahror Pacca, on Sunday afternoon as the right hand of a 60-year-old man was cut off while operating a wheat threshing machine.

According to Rescue officials, the victim, identified as Muhammad Asghar s/o Haree Khan, was working on a thresher when his hand got caught in the machine during the extraction of grains.

Upon receiving the information, a Rescue team rushed to the spot and provided immediate medical assistance, including a pressure bandage and swiftly shifted the victim to the Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) hospital, Kahror Pacca, for treatment.