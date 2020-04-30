UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hand Sanitisers, Masks Distributed Among Railways Employees

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:19 PM

Hand sanitisers, masks distributed among Railways employees

Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Chaudhry Thursday distributed masks and hand-sanitisers among the Engine Shed staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) : Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Chaudhry Thursday distributed masks and hand-sanitisers among the Engine Shed staff.

He said that anti-coronavirus spray was being carried out in the Shed on daily basis to disinfect the premises and protect the staff.

He advised the Railway employees to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), devised by the government for their protection against COVID-19 and avoid going out of their homes unnecessarily.

Commenting on the restoration of train operations, he said that Railway coaches and stock was ready and train service could be restarted whenever the higher authorities allow it.

Related Topics

Lahore Government

Recent Stories

ATC adjourns PTV, Parliament building attack case ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand Rugby posts $4.5 million annual loss

1 minute ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Pre ..

1 minute ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) conducts anti-co ..

1 minute ago

More than 20,000 British travellers to return home ..

1 minute ago

PFA seals two food outlets for manufacturing mang ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.