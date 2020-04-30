Hand sanitisers, masks distributed among Railways employees

Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Chaudhry Thursday distributed masks and hand-sanitisers among the Engine Shed staff

He said that anti-coronavirus spray was being carried out in the Shed on daily basis to disinfect the premises and protect the staff.

He advised the Railway employees to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), devised by the government for their protection against COVID-19 and avoid going out of their homes unnecessarily.

Commenting on the restoration of train operations, he said that Railway coaches and stock was ready and train service could be restarted whenever the higher authorities allow it.