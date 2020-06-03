Hand-washing booths install at older people shelter home

Older People Shelter Home Sukkur, managed by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), has installed hand-washing booths at its center facilities to keep the coronavirus as well as hygiene habits among the dwellers

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Older People Shelter Home Sukkur, managed by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), has installed hand-washing booths at its center facilities to keep the coronavirus as well as hygiene habits among the dwellers.

Talking to Media during inspection at the center on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Dr Shakeel Ahmed Jameel said that they have installed two hand-washing booths at Older People Shelter Home Sukkur.

In the prevailing situation, hand-washing booths at the 'Older People Shelter Home' will work as a critical equipment in combating the deadly virus which has devoured several lives across the world, he said.

He said that saplings of different plant species had been planted in vicinities of the center to enhance greenery at the facilities adding that the center for older people has also provided with medical supplies after the migrant daily wage earners.