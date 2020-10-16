Hand washing reduces risk of infections: speakers

Global Hand-washing Day was observed on Friday to create awareness about the importance of hand-washing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Global Hand-washing Day was observed on Friday to create awareness about the importance of hand-washing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

A webinar was held here in which Chief Executive Officer (CEO), health Dr. Sohail Chaudhary, District Health Officer (DEO) Dr. Ahsan Ghani and focal person Dr. Waqar Ahmed, Dr. Fahima and others participated.

On the occasion, speakers said that washing hands with soap was one of the simplest ways to prevent spread of diseases.

They said the basic themes of this day was to instill and reinforce in everyone's minds that the very simple act of hand washing with soap can save hundreds of thousands of people form viral diseases specially novel Covid-19.

"Make it a habit to wash your hands before and after eating meal and using washrooms with soap to prevent various diseases," speakers urged.