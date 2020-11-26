Hand washing unit make operational at FIC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :A hand washing unit has been made operational at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) under anti-corona SOPs on Thursday.

The unit has been installed by the Wasa in collaboration with the Unicef.

MPA Shakeel Shahid inaugurated the unit while Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar, Medical Superintendent FIC Dr Zafar Baloch and others were also present.

The hand washing unit has been placed outside the OPD and facilities of hand washing will be available to patients and attendants.

On this occasion, MPA Shakeel said that anti-corona SOPs were being implemented in letter and spirit for whichefforts of the Unicef and Wasa were laudable.