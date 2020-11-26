UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hand Washing Unit Make Operational At FIC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Hand washing unit make operational at FIC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :A hand washing unit has been made operational at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) under anti-corona SOPs on Thursday.

The unit has been installed by the Wasa in collaboration with the Unicef.

MPA Shakeel Shahid inaugurated the unit while Managing Director Wasa Jabbar Anwar, Medical Superintendent FIC Dr Zafar Baloch and others were also present.

The hand washing unit has been placed outside the OPD and facilities of hand washing will be available to patients and attendants.

On this occasion, MPA Shakeel said that anti-corona SOPs were being implemented in letter and spirit for whichefforts of the Unicef and Wasa were laudable.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Shakeel

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are am ..

8 minutes ago

Saboor Aly finds close friend in Covid-19 lockdown

11 minutes ago

Nahida,Kainat batting heroics ensure comfortable w ..

11 minutes ago

Buzdar approves five-day parole release of Shehbaz ..

32 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 472 prisoners ahead of ..

36 minutes ago

Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.