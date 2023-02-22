Handball championship held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The inter-collegiate handball championship-2022-23 was held under the aegis of Directorate of Sports, Government College University Faisalabad.

The university sources said here on Wednesday that Government Post Graduate College, Samundri beat Government Degree College for Women, Sargodha road and won the title.

Government Degree College for Women, Mamun Kanjan remained third.

Chairman sports board Prof Dr Nasir Amin was chief guest while Prof Dr Sofia Anwar, Prof Dr Shazia Bukhari, Prof Dr Nudrat Ayesha, Dr Tehseen Gulzar and Director Sports Zeeshan Ahmed Khan were also present.