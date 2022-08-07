UrduPoint.com

Handball Player Razzaq Arain Remembered On Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Handball player Razzaq Arain remembered on death anniversary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The death anniversary of international handball player and former DSP Sindh Police Abdul Razzaq Arain was marked with devotion and respect here the other day.

On this occasion, the Holy Quran was recited and prayers were offered for the forgiveness of the deceased player.

Late Abdul Razzaq was the father of Mudassar Arain, President of Pakistan Netball Federation, Maqbool Arain, Secretary General of Pakistan Throwball Federation and international Netball Empire Aisha Razzaq.

