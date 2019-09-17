UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Handball Training Camp

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

Handball training camp

FAISALABAD,Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Boys Handball training camp begun under the aegis of District sports Department at MC High school Hajjiabad.

District Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal said that this training camp will continue for 20 days in which handball players will be trained to constitute a national level handball team.

He said that the training camp will be organized daily from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and International Handball coaches will impart training.

PP/aar/ia/ma/swf

Related Topics

Sports From

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince, New Zealand Ambassador review ..

1 hour ago

OFID approves US$318m for operations in developing ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.43 a barrel M ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.