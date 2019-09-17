FAISALABAD,Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Boys Handball training camp begun under the aegis of District sports Department at MC High school Hajjiabad.

District Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal said that this training camp will continue for 20 days in which handball players will be trained to constitute a national level handball team.

He said that the training camp will be organized daily from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and International Handball coaches will impart training.

