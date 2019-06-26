Handcarts, goods taken into possession in mid-night operation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar took large number of handcarts and goods into possession in a grand mid-night anti-encroachment operation at board Bazaar on Tuesday night.

The town administration (TMA), Town-III and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) under the supervision of district administration was carrying operation against uninterrupted encroachments at Board Bazaar. But, whenever, the operation was resumed in daytime the encroachers left behind their goods on handcarts or elsewhere and then disappeared in the streets.

On Tuesday night, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AACs), Town-III, Sara Tawab Omar and AAC, PDA Rizwana Dar along with demolition staff launched mid-night anti-encroachment operation.

A huge contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

During the operation, a large number of handcarts and goods put on display in Board Bazaar and its adjacent streets and other spots were also taken into possession.

It is worth mentioning here that these handcarts were usually parked on main road was causing traffic jam and creating difficulties for pedestrians.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar has directed the officials of the district administration to conduct operation in Board Bazaar on daily basis and take stern legal action against the encroachment mafia.