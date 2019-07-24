'Handcuffed accused shot dead by rival in court' in Lahore

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :A handcuffed accused was gunned down by rival in district court here on Wednesday.

Police said that accused Rashid Nadeem was being taken by police for appearing before the court in a case when suddenly rival Ali Haider opened fire on him in the court premises.

Consequently, Rashid received severe bullet injuries and died on the spot.

After committing the crime, accused Ali Haider attempted to escape but security guards at the gate arrested and handed him over to Islampura police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has taken notice of the incident and sought report of the incident from CCPO Lahore.