Handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage GB’s law, order situation: Caretaker PM  

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar says responsibility rests with the state to enforce the respect of rights, assuring it will be done so at all costs.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 20230 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has emphatically stated that a handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage the law and order situation of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to the media persons in Gilgit today after inaugurating OPD services at Cardiac hospital, he said responsibility rests with the state to enforce the respect of rights, assuring it will be done so at all costs.

He said nobody will be allowed to disturb the brotherhood in our society, values and culture. He said if there are differences because of some misperceptions, these will be removed through wisdom.

Responding to a question, the Prime Minister said there is no room for any foreign intelligence agency in the region, assuring that our national institutions will take the matters towards improvement.

The Prime Minister said it is the diversity and scenic beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan that attracts tourists not only from within Pakistan but also Europe and Asia.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said negotiations have been held with the Governor, the Chief Minister and other stakeholders about the constitutional matters of the region. He mentioned that they are working towards finding constitutional solutions to questions related to the region's identity.

He said it will be our effort to help the people of Gilgit-Baltistan stand on their own feet and live a dignified life. He said they are striving to harness the economic potential of the region in various sectors, including tourism, mining and minerals, and power generation, by implementing long-term policies. He said improving road infrastructure in the region is also amongst our priorities.

Earlier the Prime Minister was briefed about the Cardiac Hospital Gilgit. The Prime Minister was informed that at present OPD facilities are being opened at the hospital. He said the cardiac hospital will be fully operational by June next year.