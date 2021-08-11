UrduPoint.com

Handicap International, KMC Holds Seminar On Disables' Rights, Health

Handicap International and Khyber Medical College (KMC) here Wednesday organized day-long awareness creating seminar relating to health and rights of persons with disabilities

Addressing the seminar, Dean KMC, Prof. Mahmood Aurangzeb, said that it is the duty of society to take care of mentally and physically challenged persons during any epidemic. He said that we need to pay special attention to mental and physical health of people with disabilities as a society member and a medical professional.

Provincial Program Manager Handicap International, Abdul Dayan highlighted aims of the event seminar, he said that Handicap International has started a series of seminars in KP in health and education institutions to focus on "persons with disabilities during epidemics".

The purpose of these seminars was to raise awareness among people about rights of people with disabilities. He said that to make these people useful members of society, it was necessary to remove obstacles in way of their development.

Chairman Department of Social Work University of Peshawar, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed also addressed the seminar and said that we need to have conduct seminars aiming awareness of people about rights of persons with disabilities.

The seminar among others was attended by large number of students, faculty members and staff of KMC.

