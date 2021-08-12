Handicapped Children Celebrates Independence Day in Larkana

The Chandka Special Education Center for Visually Handicapped Children Larkana, celebrating the 72nd National Independence Day on14th August in the premises of the center at 10.00 a.m

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Chandka Special education Center for Visually Handicapped Children Larkana, celebrating the 72nd National Independence Day on14th August in the premises of the center at 10.00 a.m.

The special children would perform different kind of items such as national songs, mili naghmas(National songs), Tableau's etc on the occasion.

The Officer In-charge of the Center announced this here on Thursday.