Handicraft exhibition held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 07:28 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) A handicraft exhibition at division level was organised by the Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Department, here on Friday.

The aim of the art show was to display the artistic and handicraft work made by women in Sanatzar and Qasr-e-Behbood, but also to highlight the capabilities of women and promotion of small businesses.

Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Imran Ismat Panu inaugurated the exhibition.

The institutions of the Social Welfare Department, stalls of NGOs and a job placement desk for women by Masood Textile Mills, and awareness camps about the provision of small loan facilities by banks were also organized.

On the occasion, a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the National Welfare Foundation and the Social Welfare Department for the establishment of a Business Incubation Center for Women.

Another MoU was also signed between the Social Welfare Department and Masood Textile Mills for job placement for women after completion of technical training.

A Dewar-e-Ehad was also installed where the participants made their signs for women’s participation and social and economic development, prosperity.

Later, cash prizes were distributed among the position holders in bridal makeup, mehndi and painting competitions.

Colorful programs were also organized in addition to screening camps, food stalls and Pak Maktab’s cultural show, Jhumar party.

More than Rs 80,000 was also earned by sale of items at the stalls on the occasion.

