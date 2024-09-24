Open Menu

Handicraft Exhibition Held To Mark Women's Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The district administration of Dir Lower on Tuesday organized a handicraft exhibition to celebrate women's week under the public agenda of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Arif Khan and District Social Welfare Officer Mohammad Zaib Khan supervised the event held at Government Sentinel Model school Timargarh.

For women empowerment, the event aimed at developing cottage industries and providing a platform for the women in Dir Lower district to start profitable home businesses.

The exhibition recognized the immense talent of women in homemaking, showcasing the handicrafts produced by the skilled women of Dar es Salaam.

This was the first handicraft exhibition for housewives in recent history. The best items of home handicrafts will be exhibited in the provincial and central level exhibitions.

The participating women thanked the provincial government and the district administration for organizing this empowering event.

