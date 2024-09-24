Handicraft Exhibition Held To Mark Women's Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The district administration of Dir Lower on Tuesday organized a handicraft exhibition to celebrate women's week under the public agenda of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Arif Khan and District Social Welfare Officer Mohammad Zaib Khan supervised the event held at Government Sentinel Model school Timargarh.
For women empowerment, the event aimed at developing cottage industries and providing a platform for the women in Dir Lower district to start profitable home businesses.
The exhibition recognized the immense talent of women in homemaking, showcasing the handicrafts produced by the skilled women of Dar es Salaam.
This was the first handicraft exhibition for housewives in recent history. The best items of home handicrafts will be exhibited in the provincial and central level exhibitions.
The participating women thanked the provincial government and the district administration for organizing this empowering event.
APP/aiq/vak
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robbers injure two persons2 minutes ago
-
Growers advised to prepare land for gram cultivation2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman secures payment resolution for Virtual University employee11 minutes ago
-
Chairman HEC welcomes appointment of VCs in different universities11 minutes ago
-
Police intensify crackdown against unfit PSVs, impounded 722 vehicles12 minutes ago
-
Protesting nursing students linked to previous violence: LUMHS administration12 minutes ago
-
Adivsor holds Khuli Katcheri21 minutes ago
-
UE VC assumes office21 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests Mepco official for bribe21 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress of projects under Human Capital Investment Project21 minutes ago
-
Polio awareness campaign launched in Abbottabad, 231,000 children to be vaccinated21 minutes ago
-
Chinese university delegation visits PDMA office22 minutes ago