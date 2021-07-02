UrduPoint.com
Handicraft Exports Increase Record 100 Per Cent

Fri 02nd July 2021

Handicraft exports increase record 100 per cent

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Handicrafts exports during eleven months of FY 2020-21 grew by 100 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2020-21, Handicrafts worth US $ 5 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the nil exports of same period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2020-21, Furniture exports increased by 33.49 per cent as worth US $ 4,504 were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 3,374 of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Gems increased by 81.87 per cent as worth US $ 6,409 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 3,524 of same period of last year.

