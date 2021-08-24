Handicraft 'Hatti' to decorate all arts councils in Punjab to bring earning to craftsmen

The Arts councils across Punjab would soon undergo renovation to develop handicraft 'Hatti', a Punjabi word denoting small village shop, to encourage and patronize craftsmen and bring market appreciation and financial relevance to the novelty traditional items they prepare

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Arts councils across Punjab would soon undergo renovation to develop handicraft 'Hatti', a Punjabi word denoting small village shop, to encourage and patronize craftsmen and bring market appreciation and financial relevance to the novelty traditional items they prepare.

Handicraft 'Hatti' or handicraft corners would be developed inside all arts councils in the province within the ongoing fiscal year 2021-22, officials said adding that a sum of Rs 150 million has been allocated for arts councils of DG Khan, Murree, Multan and Faisalabad.

A sum of Rs 20 million is expected to be released soon, they added.

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Multan Director Chaudhry Tahir Mahmood said that PAC Multan auditorium would be renovated while 'Adbi Baithak', music class and art gallery would get new facilities.

PAC Dera Ghazi Khan Director Saleem Qaisar told APP by phone they planned to replace auditorium chairs, spread new carpets, build a cafeteria, develop concrete tile pavement, build new classrooms for performing arts, and develop the handicraft 'Hatti'.

He said handicraft 'Hatti' was a brainchild of Executive Director Punjab Arts Council Abrar Alam to win financial appreciation for craftsmen and the handicrafts they prepare and give them honourable means of earning.