Handicraft, kinnow industry great exposure for foreign exchange:Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Member National Assembly of PML-N Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said Sargodha district has very important status in handicraft and kinnow industry in order to earn foreign exchange.

He said this while talking to member of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry at his residency on Monday.

The Federal Parliamentary Secretary said that handicraft, pink salt were being included in export list under Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) through which it would not only support export and foreign exchange, but also create job opportunities in the district.

He said that with the assistance of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, various projects would be completed within stipulated time.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that "we are fully committed to establish a model industrial unit for the promotion of handicraft in Sillanwali tehsil and would be ensured a soft loan schemes for the craftsmen to enhance their craft ship for the promotion of their business".