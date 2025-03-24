Handicraft, Kinnow Industry Great Exposure For Foreign Exchange:Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 01:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Member National Assembly of PML-N Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said Sargodha district has very important status in handicraft and kinnow industry in order to earn foreign exchange.
He said this while talking to member of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry at his residency on Monday.
The Federal Parliamentary Secretary said that handicraft, pink salt were being included in export list under Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) through which it would not only support export and foreign exchange, but also create job opportunities in the district.
He said that with the assistance of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, various projects would be completed within stipulated time.
Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that "we are fully committed to establish a model industrial unit for the promotion of handicraft in Sillanwali tehsil and would be ensured a soft loan schemes for the craftsmen to enhance their craft ship for the promotion of their business".
Recent Stories
Trump administration ends legal status for over 500,000 migrants, directs to lea ..
SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amicable settlements in 2024
Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan
UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem
DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX mandate
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of central Chile
Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern region
ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billion dividend for 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025
Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, exchanges Ramadan greetin ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Handicraft, kinnow industry great exposure for foreign exchange:Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti6 minutes ago
-
MoDP contributes over Rs 260 bln to national's economy in one year6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 47,900 cusecs water36 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Water Day-2025 with renewal of resolve to discourage misuse of water1 hour ago
-
Six profiteers held1 hour ago
-
Brick kiln sealed1 hour ago
-
PFA joins hands with govt for ‘Plant for Pakistan’ initiative:2 hours ago
-
Three gangs smashed2 hours ago
-
Layyah Police reunites mentally challenged child with family2 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang for selling railway tracks illegally2 hours ago
-
Punjab governor confers civil awards on distinguished personalities13 hours ago
-
Gov’t committed to lowering electricity costs, boosting economy: Ali Pervez Malik14 hours ago