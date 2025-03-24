Open Menu

Handicraft, Kinnow Industry Great Exposure For Foreign Exchange:Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Handicraft, kinnow industry great exposure for foreign exchange:Dr Zulfiqar Bhatti

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Member National Assembly of PML-N Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said Sargodha district has very important status in handicraft and kinnow industry in order to earn foreign exchange.

He said this while talking to member of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry at his residency on Monday.

The Federal Parliamentary Secretary said that handicraft, pink salt were being included in export list under Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) through which it would not only support export and foreign exchange, but also create job opportunities in the district.

He said that with the assistance of Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, various projects would be completed within stipulated time.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti said that "we are fully committed to establish a model industrial unit for the promotion of handicraft in Sillanwali tehsil and would be ensured a soft loan schemes for the craftsmen to enhance their craft ship for the promotion of their business".

Recent Stories

Trump administration ends legal status for over 50 ..

Trump administration ends legal status for over 500,000 migrants, directs to lea ..

18 minutes ago
 SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amica ..

SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amicable settlements in 2024

26 minutes ago
 Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot ..

Indian Hockey Olympian Mandeep Singh ties the knot with Udita Duhan

31 minutes ago
 UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makas ..

UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem

41 minutes ago
 DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 ..

DAE announces completion of Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX mandate

41 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of central Chile

2 hours ago
Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern r ..

Korea battles multiple wildfires in southeastern region

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billio ..

ADNOC Gas shareholders approve record $3.41 billion dividend for 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at ..

Sultan Al Jaber joins ADNOC employees for Iftar at Zirku Island

12 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Moham ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, exchanges Ramadan greetin ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan