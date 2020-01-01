Handicrafts Exhibition from January 12

To promote handicrafts industry, Handicraft Association of Pakistan (HAAP) is organizing Exclusive Handicraft Exhibition at Chinese Embassy from January 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :To promote handicrafts industry, Handicraft Association of Pakistan (HAAP) is organizing Exclusive Handicraft Exhibition at Chinese Embassy from January 12.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, President HAPP Fahad Barlas said the exhibition would be held from January 12 to display the work of artisans from across the country with an aim to provide them market linkages.

He said that booking of stalls are underway in order to introduce the work of Pakistani craftsman around the globe.