UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Handicrafts Exhibition From January 12

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Handicrafts Exhibition from January 12

To promote handicrafts industry, Handicraft Association of Pakistan (HAAP) is organizing Exclusive Handicraft Exhibition at Chinese Embassy from January 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :To promote handicrafts industry, Handicraft Association of Pakistan (HAAP) is organizing Exclusive Handicraft Exhibition at Chinese Embassy from January 12.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, President HAPP Fahad Barlas said the exhibition would be held from January 12 to display the work of artisans from across the country with an aim to provide them market linkages.

He said that booking of stalls are underway in order to introduce the work of Pakistani craftsman around the globe.

Related Topics

Pakistan China January Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs refutes allegations re ..

37 minutes ago

KPRA doubles revenue collection: Taimur Jhagra

1 minute ago

Children drawing workshop at Lahore Arts Council

1 minute ago

Rs 2.2m fine imposed on profiteers in last month i ..

1 minute ago

Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there ..

1 hour ago

2020 to be year of economic development: Murad Sae ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.