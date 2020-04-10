Handicrafts industries only sector directly linked with rural women

Handicrafts industries are the only sector that is directly linked with the skills of rural women so there is dire need to better tap this segment mostly in the rural areas of the country

Momina Khyal, head of Sakafat Art Centera said that most of the rural women were engaged in handicraft and tailoring activities. "For example, up to 30 to 40 percent women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are involved in the cottage and handicraft" she said. She said that the range of handicraft products include ajrak, ceramics, articles made of date leaves, farassi rugs, jandi, khes, musical instruments, caps, straw products, bangles, crucia work, embroideries, kashi, rilli, Thari carpets and woodcarving. She said that dresses were one of the most sought out handicrafts of Pakistan from all around the world, adding that Multan, Bahawalpur and surrounding areas were full of gifted men and women who produce one of the most adorable cross stitches.

"Tilla", Pearl and "SalmaSitary" work of KP are very famous throughout the country.

"Swat is well-known due to thread embroidery, whereas, in D.G.Khan mirror work is done on clothes. Works of these types are called "Kadhai". Chitrali "Patti," that is woven on hand looms and Kadhai, done on ChitraliChugha is also very famous" she said. She said that the allure created by Pakistani hands was visible from the timeless artistry of the dazzling semi-precious jewelry.

Momina Khayal said that a diverse variety of gemstones were found in the world and Pakistan was not behind, adding that handmade Chappals were very much in fashion these days. She said that the handmade handicraft bags standout amongst the best because of its uniqueness.