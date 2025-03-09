Handing Over Ceremony Marks New Era For Emergency Medical Services In Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 12:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) A significant milestone was achieved here on Sunday with the successful handing over ceremony of the Trauma & Emergency Response Center at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur.
This crucial step paves the way for enhanced emergency medical services in the region.
The ceremony was attended by MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, who emphasized the importance of advanced healthcare facilities for the people of Sukkur. The development aims to ensure swift emergency response, better trauma care, and enhanced medical assistance for those in need.
This initiative is a testament to the commitment of strengthening healthcare, saving lives, and serving the community. With this new chapter, the people of Sukkur can expect improved access to quality medical care, further solidifying the region's healthcare infrastructure.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Empowering Women, Strengthening Communities: SRSO organizes managerial activists conference6 minutes ago
-
Handing over ceremony marks new era for Emergency Medical Services in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
KP CM condemns murder of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed's brother36 minutes ago
-
Shakeel Ahmed's brother killed by neighbor: DPO36 minutes ago
-
Mohabat Khan Mosque: A masterpiece of Islamic architecture renovated36 minutes ago
-
PDMA spokesperson urges public to stay vigilant amid heavy rainfall warning56 minutes ago
-
AIOU to host 14th Biennial CESA Conference in Pakistan56 minutes ago
-
Siri Paye: A delight for food lovers at Iftar parties56 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasizes national unity as key to prosperity1 hour ago
-
Ramazan continues to bring hustle & bustle to streets, markets across country: report1 hour ago
-
Motorway police seize fake currency near M1, four arrested1 hour ago
-
Roof collapse at Afghan camp in Karachi leaves six dead, 4 hurt1 hour ago