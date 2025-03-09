Open Menu

Handing Over Ceremony Marks New Era For Emergency Medical Services In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Handing over ceremony marks new era for Emergency Medical Services in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) A significant milestone was achieved here on Sunday with the successful handing over ceremony of the Trauma & Emergency Response Center at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur.

This crucial step paves the way for enhanced emergency medical services in the region.

The ceremony was attended by MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, who emphasized the importance of advanced healthcare facilities for the people of Sukkur. The development aims to ensure swift emergency response, better trauma care, and enhanced medical assistance for those in need.

This initiative is a testament to the commitment of strengthening healthcare, saving lives, and serving the community. With this new chapter, the people of Sukkur can expect improved access to quality medical care, further solidifying the region's healthcare infrastructure.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugur ..

Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..

9 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan ..

Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/ ..

Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

13 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of gov ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..

14 hours ago
 Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment ..

Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives

14 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan