Handing Over Sanitation System To SWMC Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Handing over sanitation system to SWMC approved

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has approved handing over sanitation system of five urban union councils to Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC).

Earlier, the sanitation system was under the control of district council.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi during a meeting at his office on Thursday.

Addressing on the occasion, the DC said the sanitation of five union councils Adalat Garha, Bonkan, Harrar, Shehtab Garha and Gohadpur was handed over to SWMC keeping in view of the problems of citizens regarding cleanliness.

The Punjab local government department was requested that the sanitation system in the above mentioned areas should be handed over to the Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC).

He said the company would be responsible for cleaning the motorway while the district council should be allowed to pay expenses to the company in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner said that after the approval of Punjab government, an agreement would be signed between the district council and the SWMC.

After which the responsibility of cleanliness of the union councils would be transferred to Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC).

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas and ChiefOfficer (CO) were also present on the occasion.

