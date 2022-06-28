Handmade artwork show begins at GCWUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Department of Fine Arts and Design, Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), organised the 4th exhibition of handmade artworks under the Degree Show-2022, here on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq inaugurated the three-day event.

Faculty and a large number of students from various disciplines participated in the exhibition.

The Art and Design Department students have put on display scores of handmade artworks at the show.

The vice-chancellor appreciated students' artworks. Students from other colleges, universities, medical colleges and professional institutes have also been invited to the exhibition, which will continue till June 30.