Handmade woolen Swati shawls attracting tourists during winter

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Traditional Swati 'Handmade woolen shawls" for men and women made by Islampur weavers which are famous world over are in good demand especially among tourists with its unique styles and cheap rates throughout the winter season where workers spend busy time in making orders to fulfill the demands of people.

Salampur area of Swat, which is now commonly known as Islampur, is famous in the world for its warm woollen shawls, chaddars and waistcoats which is now become a hub of attraction for people in winter season, a report aired by a private news channel said.

The weavers of Islampur have been busy during the cold season when their shawls keep many a common man from the freeze of Swat winters. But not only common mortals have sought their woolen cloth there.

According to locals, the artisans of the village had imported modern machines, which have now provided ease to the workers and also expedited the production.

Weavers and the shopkeepers also claimed that the wool weaving industry of Islampur produces some of the best winter wears, and their work doubles in the winters.

They also informed that their shawls with different variety of designs have also been displayed in cultural festivals and exhibitions across Pakistan which always become the attraction for visitors.

A shopkeeper said their business has been doing well these days.

Because these are still the initial days of winter, the demand for warm clothing has risen considerably.

The village has been associated with the cottage weaving industry since ages, said a weaver, adding, we use sheep wool in the production of shawls.

There are many small and medium shawl manufacturing units located in the scenic village, he said.

The Local Crafts are exported to other regions in Pakistan and other countries too, said another weaver.

Hand made woolen shawls have always remained an attraction for the entire world said a visitor.

Tourist from all over the world travel to Islampur to buy these high quality, elegant, and less expensive shawls, said a citizen Muhammad Hassan.

The uniqueness of these shawls lies in their traditional way of manufacturing, said a female, Zainab Mehmood. The wool for these handicrafts is extracted from a high quality breed of animals and then it is converted to thread of international standard, said a shopkeeper.

The craftmen of Islampur include both men and women, who are striving hard to keep the skills of their forefathers alive.

The price of these woolen shawls starts from 1000, said a shopkeeper.

"Every person in Salampur is a master of his or her craft they weave shawls, woolen cloth and scarves," said another shopkeeper.