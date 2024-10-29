HANDS Delegation Calls On Sindh Assembly Speaker
Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 09:37 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The delegation of HANDS led by its Chief Executive Dr. Shaikh Tanveer Ahmed, called on the Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah at his office on Tuesday.
The delegation, which also included Waseem Shah, expressed their gratitude to the Speaker for notifying the WASH Caucus, aimed at promoting hygiene and well-being for the masses.
Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah reassured his commitment to extend further cooperation and assistance in advancing hygiene and sanitation initiatives across the province through the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.
