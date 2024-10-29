Open Menu

HANDS Delegation Calls On Sindh Assembly Speaker

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 09:37 PM

HANDS delegation calls on Sindh Assembly Speaker

The delegation of HANDS led by its Chief Executive Dr. Shaikh Tanveer Ahmed, called on the Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah at his office on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The delegation of HANDS led by its Chief Executive Dr. Shaikh Tanveer Ahmed, called on the Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah at his office on Tuesday.

The delegation, which also included Waseem Shah, expressed their gratitude to the Speaker for notifying the WASH Caucus, aimed at promoting hygiene and well-being for the masses.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah reassured his commitment to extend further cooperation and assistance in advancing hygiene and sanitation initiatives across the province through the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Provincial Assembly

Recent Stories

Govt policies bringing political, economic stabili ..

Govt policies bringing political, economic stability in Pakistan: Talal

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Speci ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqba ..

8 minutes ago
 Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear d ..

Russian defence ministry says held fresh nuclear drills

8 minutes ago
 Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: U ..

Mideast at 'most dangerous juncture' in decades: UN official

8 minutes ago
 England's Slade to start against All Blacks

England's Slade to start against All Blacks

4 minutes ago
 Iran slams Germany, EU over criticism of dual nati ..

Iran slams Germany, EU over criticism of dual national's execution

14 minutes ago
KU Academic Council approves adoption of HEC Insti ..

KU Academic Council approves adoption of HEC Institutional Affiliation Policy 20 ..

4 minutes ago
 CDA board approves refund policy for overseas Paki ..

CDA board approves refund policy for overseas Pakistanis

5 minutes ago
 Suns scorch Lakers, Celtics stay perfect

Suns scorch Lakers, Celtics stay perfect

5 minutes ago
 Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli stri ..

Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli strike kills 93

47 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

47 minutes ago
 Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people ..

Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan