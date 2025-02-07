Open Menu

HANDS, EPI Sindh Join Forces To Strengthen Immunization Efforts In Underserved Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 08:34 PM

In a concerted effort to enhance immunization coverage across Sindh, HANDS and the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Sindh had entered into a strategic partnership to expand vaccination outreach in some of the province’s most underserved communities

Sindh faces significant immunization challenges, particularly in areas where Lady Health Workers (LHWs) were not present. Recognizing this gap, HANDS had mobilized 120 Lady Health Workers, 5,000 community-based Marvi workers, and 34 social mobilizers to strengthen vaccine delivery and raise awareness about immunization. This large-scale intervention aims to target key districts, including Karachi, Thatta, Sajawal, Umerkot, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Ghotki.

Project Director, EPI Sindh Dr Muhammad Naeem emphasized the urgency of increasing immunization rates, particularly for Measles, the Big Catch-Up (BCU) campaign, and the upcoming HPV vaccine rollout. “Immunization is one of the most effective public health interventions, protecting children and communities from life-threatening diseases.

Through this partnership, we are committed to ensuring that no child is left unvaccinated,” he stated.

To formalize this collaboration, HANDS and EPI Sindh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), outlining their shared vision to improve immunization accessibility and coverage across Sindh.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by key stakeholders, including: Dr. Muhammad Naeem, Project Director, EPI Sindh, Dr. Shaikh Tanveer Ahmed, Chief Executive, HANDS, Suneel Raja, Communication Specialist, UNICEF, Maqbool Rahu, Deputy Chief Executive, HANDS, Qamar Shaikh, Chief of Health, HANDS and Zulfiqar Sario, Head of Health Department, HANDS

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shaikh Tanveer Ahmed, Chief Executive of HANDS, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s immunization efforts.

The collaboration between HANDS and EPI Sindh represents a major public health initiative aimed at reducing vaccine-preventable diseases, improving routine immunization coverage, and mobilizing communities to actively participate in immunization programs.

