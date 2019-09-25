Hands-on training for cops to improve DNA related investigation skills at University of Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) here on Wednesday organized a hands-on training session for police on crime scene investigation at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi

As many as 31 police officials attended the training session, conducted by Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, SFDL Project Director and Dr. Nouman Rasool, SFDL Technical Manager.

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, speaking on the occasion, said that forensic science was known to be the requisite part of the tool-kit for law enforcement agency and its personnel when it came to solving crimes.

Most of the investigations these days could not be successfully completed without a forensic component, he said.

Dr. Ahmed informed the participants that the laboratory was set up to help police and prosecution to provide speedy and transparent justice to common people.

"Now there is no need to send the samples out of Sindh for DNA analysis," he said.

SFDL Project Director also mentioned that it was the first forensic laboratory in Sindh to assist law enforcement agencies in the detection, identification and analysis of human DNA and biological fluids from the crime scene.

He also appreciated the role of Sindh Health Department and Supreme Court of Pakistan in setting up of this modern research facility.

SFDL was mentioned to be an advanced state-of-the-art facility comprising well-trained staff, tailored laboratory space, biometric access to laboratories and security cameras in each laboratory, independent work flows for evidence and reference samples, advanced laboratory equipment, standard operating procedures according to the international standards, and a guaranteed mechanism for quality assurance as per international standards.

Dr Nouman Rasool, SFDL Technical Manager, made an inclusive talk on identification, lifting, packaging and transport of biological evidence.

He also explained threat to biological evidence that could damage the DNA hence demanding capacity building of the professionals handling the same.

He on the occasion also responded to the questions asked by participants regarding the difficulties which they face during an on-field investigation.

During the hands-on training participants also got engaged in a mock crime scene and collected biological evidence used for investigations.

Participants expressed their satisfaction for being provided advanced training crucial for their capacity building and fulfillment of their professional obligations - establishment of the laboratory was cited to be an additional benefit.

According to details provided by the organizers the SFDL laboratory successfully set up at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Center for Genome Research, works as a part of Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University ofKarachi.