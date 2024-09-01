Hands-on training on academic writing, proposal development at Women University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) A week-long hands-on training workshop on 'Mastering the research odyssey: Navigating academic writing, proposal development and data analysis in linguistics and literature" concluded at the Department of English, Women University Multan (WUM), on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by WUM Vice Chancellor Dr Kalsoom Piracha and Prof Dr. Zia Ahmed. The objective of training was to equip the M.Phil. and PhD scholars with the essential skills and knowledge, required to prepare proposal development, data collection, analysis and academic writing.

The constructive training programme was orchestrated and moderated by Department of English Chairperson Dr Maimoona Khan, who was the focal person.

Addressing the closing ceremony, VC Dr Kalsoom Piracha said providing skill-based education is vital for development of a better society. She lauded efforts of English Department chairperson and her team for organising the training.

Addressing the closing session, Prof Dr. Maimoona Khan said being a researcher requires dedication, hard work and more than a little inspiration.

Research is creating new knowledge. She also said that academic writing is different from essay writing as it includes development of research instruments, collection of data, analysis and its interpretation.

She said that scholars need to have a better sense of data analysis techniques, proposal writing. During a week long workshop, speakers focused on various aspects of academic writing including structure, style, citation avoiding plagiarism. They discussed novel context of AI tools and its utilisation in research.

They highlighted the cutting-edge artificial intelligence and technology development. They also introduced the scholars with tools and techniques of different software including SSPS, NVIVO, MENDLY and Endnote.

The scholars said that it was a good opportunity provided by the Department of English to learn modern research techniques and improve their research methodologies with usage of modern software techniques at different level.

At the end, VC Dr Kalsoom Piracha and Prof Dr Maimoona Khan distributed certificates among the guests speakers and participants in the workshop.