Hands-on Training On Academic Writing, Proposal Development At Women University
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) A week-long hands-on training workshop on 'Mastering the research odyssey: Navigating academic writing, proposal development and data analysis in linguistics and literature" concluded at the Department of English, Women University Multan (WUM), on Sunday.
The ceremony was attended by WUM Vice Chancellor Dr Kalsoom Piracha and Prof Dr. Zia Ahmed. The objective of training was to equip the M.Phil. and PhD scholars with the essential skills and knowledge, required to prepare proposal development, data collection, analysis and academic writing.
The constructive training programme was orchestrated and moderated by Department of English Chairperson Dr Maimoona Khan, who was the focal person.
Addressing the closing ceremony, VC Dr Kalsoom Piracha said providing skill-based education is vital for development of a better society. She lauded efforts of English Department chairperson and her team for organising the training.
Addressing the closing session, Prof Dr. Maimoona Khan said being a researcher requires dedication, hard work and more than a little inspiration.
Research is creating new knowledge. She also said that academic writing is different from essay writing as it includes development of research instruments, collection of data, analysis and its interpretation.
She said that scholars need to have a better sense of data analysis techniques, proposal writing. During a week long workshop, speakers focused on various aspects of academic writing including structure, style, citation avoiding plagiarism. They discussed novel context of AI tools and its utilisation in research.
They highlighted the cutting-edge artificial intelligence and technology development. They also introduced the scholars with tools and techniques of different software including SSPS, NVIVO, MENDLY and Endnote.
The scholars said that it was a good opportunity provided by the Department of English to learn modern research techniques and improve their research methodologies with usage of modern software techniques at different level.
At the end, VC Dr Kalsoom Piracha and Prof Dr Maimoona Khan distributed certificates among the guests speakers and participants in the workshop.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM condoles Rana Afzaal's death5 minutes ago
-
QAU alumni plants 10,000 trees nationwide5 minutes ago
-
Saghar hails Gilani’s life long struggle for Kashmiris’ right to self determination5 minutes ago
-
25 factories demolished over violation of environmental laws5 minutes ago
-
Historic climate camp in Balochistan: A Milestone in Climate awareness5 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK, KLC remembers Syed Ali Gilani on his martyrdom day15 minutes ago
-
Syed Ali Gilani’s 3rd martyrdom anniversary observed on Sunday15 minutes ago
-
Sarfaraz Bugti condoles with family of Capt Muhammad Ali Qureshi25 minutes ago
-
SNGPL caught 138 gas pilferers in August25 minutes ago
-
Police seize hashish, drug peddler held25 minutes ago
-
Power Division refutes news item about summoning owners of IPPs25 minutes ago
-
Global reach of China’s cultural diplomacy: Lessons for emerging powers25 minutes ago