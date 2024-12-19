HANDS Organizes Program To Showcase Annual Performance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A high-profile program was organized by social organization HANDS at the local hall of Mirpur Khas on Thursday. The event aimed to inform participants about the organization's annual district performance and motivate its workers.
The program was attended by esteemed guests, including Deputy Mayor Sumera Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Iram Narejo, and District education Officer Primary Schools Nabi Bakhsh Girgis, among others.
On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Sumera Baloch emphasized the importance of collective efforts in bringing positive change to society.
She also highlighted the collaborative work of the Sindh government and social organizations, stressing the need to encourage workers who are instrumental in driving this change.
The program featured cultural performances by children from different schools, who presented tableaux on cultural songs and delivered speeches.
Anees Ahmed of HANDS provided a detailed overview of the organization's national-level performance, highlighting its work in 29 districts across Sindh.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch
MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP, WFP agree to enhance collaboration on social protection interventions2 minutes ago
-
KP CM takes action on food supplies situation in Kurram2 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh, US envoy discuss cooperation in education, health, and economy2 minutes ago
-
10 motorcycles recovered2 minutes ago
-
DC orders action after 12 dengue patients detected2 minutes ago
-
HANDS organizes program to showcase annual performance2 minutes ago
-
39 trainee officers visit Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
President for greater parliamentary cooperation, exchanges with Saudi Arabia2 minutes ago
-
8 reports of various standing committees presented in Senate12 minutes ago
-
Economy Parliamentary forum highlights key energy sector challenges12 minutes ago
-
DPO distributes certificates, cash rewards to best performing officials12 minutes ago
-
Manghopir road project nears completion, expected in two months: NA Informed12 minutes ago