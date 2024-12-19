HANDS organizes program to showcase annual performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A high-profile program was organized by social organization HANDS at the local hall of Mirpur Khas on Thursday. The event aimed to inform participants about the organization's annual district performance and motivate its workers.

The program was attended by esteemed guests, including Deputy Mayor Sumera Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Iram Narejo, and District education Officer Primary Schools Nabi Bakhsh Girgis, among others.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Sumera Baloch emphasized the importance of collective efforts in bringing positive change to society.

She also highlighted the collaborative work of the Sindh government and social organizations, stressing the need to encourage workers who are instrumental in driving this change.

The program featured cultural performances by children from different schools, who presented tableaux on cultural songs and delivered speeches.

Anees Ahmed of HANDS provided a detailed overview of the organization's national-level performance, highlighting its work in 29 districts across Sindh.