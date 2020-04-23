UrduPoint.com
HANDS Provides Ration To 500 Lockdown Affected Families In Thar

HANDS provides ration to 500 lockdown affected families in Thar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS)  provided ration to 500 families financially affected due to lock-down for containing Covid-19 pandemic.

 The In-Charge of HANDS a non government organization working in Health and Nutrition sectors while talking to APP on Thursday informed that ration was delivered to 500 deserving and needy families residing in far flung areas of Tharparkar district while further distribution of rations was continue.

 The ration consisting flour, sugar, cooking oil, rice tea, salt and biscuits was sufficient to meet requirement of a family for 15 to 20 days.  The details of materials or items distributed was regularly being submitted to the district administration by the HANDS .

