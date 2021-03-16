HANDS supports flood affectees for house reconstruction in Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS) has started facilitating 750 flood affected families of Khapro taluka whose houses were completely or partially destroyed in floods.

They provided sheltering equipment including doors, windows and other accessories for repairing of their houses under the supervision of district administration, said a news release.

The Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja said the district administration had provided all possible help to the flood victims under public-private partnership and now they had started the rehabilitation work of the affected families.

Mansoor Jabbar Memon, District Executive Manager, Hands, said that his organization had provided cash, rations and other household items to the flood victims and now the victims were being provided home repair equipment so that they could return to their homes.